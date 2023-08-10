News

Lathe Of Heaven Share new single & video “At Moment’s Edge” Debut album Bound By Naked Skies out Sept 1st via Sacred Bones

Photography by George C. Gildersleeve



In anticipation of their debut album Bound By Naked Skies’ out Sept 1st via Sacred Bones NYC band Lathe Of Heaven share their new single “At Moment’s Edge”.

When writing “At Moment’s Edge”, Lathe of Heaven initially intended the song to be a one-off, departure from the otherwise depressive and urgent atmosphere of their debut record ‘Bound by Naked Skies’. . Laden with throbbing synths and melodies, “At Moment’s Edge” has an air of classic 80s dark/goth synth-pop

“Existing in the lyrics are themes of process, change and complexity on a very personal level,” remarks the band’s vocalist Gage Allison, “which we believe is indicative of the recurring themes represented in the album.”

Emma Penrose and Zach Shorrosh directed the video accompanying the track. Penrose stated “ Gage showed us maybe the most thought-out mood board I’ve ever seen, referencing Man Ray, Caravaggio, Marcel Duchamp as well as classic and contemporary science fiction. Inspired by the monochromatic imagery, we shot At Moment’s Edge entirely on 16mm black & white film & print stock and developed it by hand ourselves. We processed the 900’ of film at Mono No Aware using an eco-friendly developer comprising coffee, beer & vitamin C powder. The results turned out exactly as we’d hoped.”











Lathe of Heaven tour dates:

18th Aug - Union Pool (w/ Temple of Angels), Brooklyn,, NY (Tickets)

7th Sept - TV Eye (w/ Witness and Eyedrops), Brooklyn, NY (Tickets)

13th Sept - The Dirty Bird (w/ The Poisoning and The Exile), Santa Ana, CA

14th Sept - Knucklehead ( w/ The Exile and Shrouds), Los Angeles, CA

15th Sept - Zebulon (w/ Diode), Los Angeles, CA

16th Sept - Stork Club (w/ Vulture Feather and Vague Lanes), Oakland, CA

17th Sept - Enzyme, San Francisco, CA

18th Sept - Naked Lounge (w/ Vulture Feather and Exposure Therapy), Chico, CA

19th Sept - Coffin Club, Portland, OR

21st Sept - 23rd Sept - Varning Festival, Montreal, MTL

Bound By Naked Skies track list:

1. At Moment’s Edge

2. Ekpyrosis

3. Genome

4. Ilusión de Luces (Cold’s Embrace)

5. Inertia

6. Moon-Driven Sea





