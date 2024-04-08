News

Laura Carbone Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Silver Rain” The Cycle Due Out April 26

Photography by Helen Sobiralksi



Berlin-based musician Laura Carbone is releasing a new album, The Cycle, on April 26. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Silver Rain,” via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by previous singles from the album and the album’s cover artwork.

Carbone had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Silver Rain’ symbolizes the relief that a break-up can bring and the room in our hearts this bittersweet kind of letting go creates, knowing that despite the immediate pain, it will feel all right once you let it flow. It’s the encouragement to allow yourself to set free the things that are no longer serving you for the highest good.”

The Cycle is Carbone’s fourth album. The double album features goth, shoegaze, and folk influences. The press release mentions PJ Harvey, Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, Chelsea Wolfe, Slowdive, and Dead Can Dance as reference points. Carbone has previously collaborated with The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (on 2018’s “The Flowers Beneath Our Feet”) and Swans, and has toured with The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Carbone recorded the album in Los Angeles and Berlin, co-producing it with her band’s lead guitarist Mark Eric Lewis. Collin Dupuis (St. Vincent, The Black Keys, Lana Del Rey) mixed the album.

“This record calls into question the linear patriarchal structures in our society and inspires us to honor our own cyclical nature, femininity and womanhood,” Carbone says in the press release. “The traditional hero’s journey follows the man who goes out into the world and slays the dragon to free the princess. The feminine version of this is looking at the demon inside of you to become friends with it and embrace the aspects you’ve been repressing due to trauma and societal structures. To me, it’s very political work to look at your shadows and confront and integrate them. It’s one of the bravest things we can do and part of how we can change society.”

