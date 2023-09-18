News

Laura Veirs Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Rocks of Time” Phone Orphans Due Out November 3 via Raven Marching Band

Photography by Shelby Brakken



Laura Veirs has announced a new album, Phone Orphans, and shared its first single, “Rocks of Time.” Phone Orphans is due out November 3 via Veirs’ own Raven Marching Band label. Check out “Rocks of Time” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Veirs’ upcoming tour dates.

Phone Orphans follows her 2022 album, Found Light, which was released in July 2022, with an expanded deluxe edition following in November 2022.

Veirs formed Phone Orphans from over 900 voice memos recorded to her phone over the course of eight years, hence the album’s title. She recorded the album in the living room of her Portland, OR home.

“It feels good, on my 50th birthday and after 30 years of writing songs, to bring these ‘Phone Orphans’ into the light,” Veirs says in a press release. “These songs have been hiding out on my phone, some of them for over eight years. They are about my family, my lovers and me. I recorded them alone in my living room into my voice memo app. I like their relaxed feel. These songs were mastered but we made no edits to the recordings. I hope you enjoy this intimate glimpse into my artistic process. All songs by me except ‘Up is a Nice Place to Be’ by Rosalie Sorrels and ‘The Archers’ with lyrics adapted from a poem by Federico García Lorca.

Veirs says that “Rocks of Time” was “written about my beloved brother and devoted uncle Scott Veirs.”

Veirs hasn’t written any new songs since recording Phone Orphans and the press release says it’s up in the air as to whether or not she’ll continue her career in music or move on to other artistic pursuits she enjoys, such as painting.

Phone Orphans Tracklist:

1. Creatures of a Day

2. If You Could Hold Someone

3. Rocks of Time

4. Tree Climber

5. Up Is a Nice Place to Be

6. The Archers

7. Tiger Ocean Instrumental

8. Smoke Song

9. Valentine

10. Magnolia Sphere

11. Swan Dive

12. Next One, Maybe

13. Piano Improv

14. Beautiful Dreams

Laura Veirs Tour Dates:

09/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Tackle HQ ^

11/05 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall ^

11/06 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern ^

11/22 - Bath, UK - Komedia ^

11/23 - Liverpool, UK - Leaf Cafe ^

11/24 - Dublin, IE - Liberty Hall ^

11/25 - London, UK - Dingwalls ^

11/26 - Twyford, Winchester, UK - St Mary’s Church ^

11/27 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables ^

12/09 - Brooklyn, NY - The Owl ^

^ w/ Karl Blau

