Laurel Halo Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Belleville” Atlas Due Out September 22 via Awe

Photography by Norrel Blair



American composer and producer Laurel Halo has announced the release of her new album, Atlas, and shared its lead single, “Belleville.” This album, which is her first LP since 2018’s Raw Silk Uncut Wood, is due out September 22 via Awe. Halo also has a stretch of summer and fall tour dates coming up. Listen to “Belleville” below, followed by Atlas’ tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the upcoming tour dates.



Atlas is the product of a few years’ research into electroacoustic sound design and piano practice. Halo collaborated with saxophonist Bendik Giske, violinist James Underwood, cellist Lucy Railton, and vocalist Coby Sey during the making of this album.



“Bellville” is a disarming piano ballad that was recorded in Halo’s Paris residency and which is embellished with vocal harmonies featuring Sey.



Atlas Tracklist:

1. Abandon

2. Naked to the Light

3. Late Night Drive

4. Sick Eros

5. Belleville

6. Sweat, Tears of the Sea

7. Atlas

8. Reading the Air

9. You Burn Me

10. Earthbound



Laurel Halo Tour Dates:





Fri. July 21 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere *

Sat. July 22 - Chicago, IL @ Smartbar *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Berlin, DE @ Panorama Bar *

Sat. Aug. 5 - Brussels, BE @ C12 *

Sat. Aug. 19 - Oslo, NE @ Blå *

Fri. Aug. 25 - Lisbon, PT @ Lux Fragil *

Sat. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ Venue MOT *

Thu. Sep. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Atonal +

Fri. Sep. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Dublin National Hall +

Sun. Sep. 10 - London, UK @ Barbican +

Wed. Sep. 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Muziekgebouw +

Sat. Sep. 16 - Bochum, DE @ Ruhrtriennale +

Fri. Sep. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time Festival *

Fri. Nov. 3 - Iowa City, IA @ FEaST Festival +

Sun. Nov. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Bond Chapel +

Wed. Nov. 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary of the First Unitarian Church +

Thu. Nov. 9 - New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge +

Sat. Nov. 11 - New York, NY @ Public Records *

Sun. Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +



* = DJ set

+ = Laurel Halo presents Atlas Live



