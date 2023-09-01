News

All





Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Shares Debut Solo Song “Are You Awake?” Touring This Fall

Photography by Scarlett Casciello



Lauren Mayberry, singer with Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES, has shared her debut solo song, “Are You Awake?” Mayberry has been teasing her solo single in recent weeks and previously announced some solo tour dates. Check out the song and the tour dates below.

Mayberry co-wrote the song with Tobias Jesso Jr. and Matthew Koma. Koma produced the song, which was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

Mayberry had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.

“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of CHVRCHES but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Details of Mayberry’s solo album are still forthcoming.

CHVRCHES, meanwhile, recently announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, and shared a previously unreleased song, “Manhattan,” from it. The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Special Edition) includes four previously unreleased songs and five live recordings. It’s due out October 13 via Glassnote.

CHVRCHES also features Martin Doherty and Iain Cook. The band recently remixed “An Arrow In the Wall,” a new song by Death Cab for Cutie.

In February, CHVRCHES shared a new song, “Over,” via a music video. “Over” is the first single for the band’s new label, Island Records, and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

CHVRCHES are signed to Island in America and EMI in England. The band’s last album was 2021’s Screen Violence, which came out via Glassnote.

Mayberry was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue in which she was interviewed about Screen Violence. Buy the issue from us directly here.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

Lauren Mayberry Tour Dates:

9/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

9/5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

9/6 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

9/8 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

9/9 - Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center^

9/10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl^

9/12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall^

9/13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall^

9/14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

9/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *SOLD OUT

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY- Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/18 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *SOLD OUT

9/20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *SOLD OUT

9/22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall * SOLD OUT

9/23 - Urbana, IL - Pygmalion

9/25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *SOLD OUT

9/28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour *SOLD OUT

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid) *SOLD OUT

10/6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/8 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/9 - London, UK - Koko (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/11 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oz

10/12 - Berlin, DE - Lido

10/13 - Munich - Strom

10/15 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

10/16 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

10/17 - Prague, CZ - Rock Cafe

10/19 - Vienna, AT - Flex

10/21 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

10/22 - Milan, IT, - Magnolia

10/24 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

10/25 - Madrid, ES - Sala Capernico



^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie, Postal Service

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.