Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Shares New Solo Song “Change Shapes” Out Now via Island

Photography by Scarlett Casciello



Lauren Mayberry, singer with Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES, has shared her third solo single, “Change Shapes.” There’s no official word on a solo album yet, but the single is out now via Island. Mayberry wrote the song with Matt Koma, Cleo Tighe and Evan Blair. Koma produced the song. Listen to it below.

Mayberry had this to say about the song in a press release: “I feel like I perform to the general public but also play a character inside the internal experience, because there is so much negotiation involved in my existence there. How do I keep people happy enough that they’ll let me do the creative work that I want to? I feel quite fake and hypocritical sometimes because so much of the narrative around the band is ‘feminist,’ but my experience inside of it hasn’t been a lot of the time. I feel like I did all this work to make things function but when you DO adapt yourself in that way, it’s seen as manipulative, in order to get what you want.”

Mayberry’s debut solo single, “Are You Awake?,” was released in September and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in October she shared her second solo single, “Shame,” which also made an appearance on our Songs of the Week list.

CHVRCHES are signed to Island in America and EMI in England. The band’s last album was 2021’s Screen Violence, which came out via Glassnote.

Mayberry was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue in which she was interviewed about Screen Violence. Buy the issue from us directly here.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

