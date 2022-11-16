 LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on “Stephen Colbert” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  
Subscribe

LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on “Stephen Colbert”

From the Upcoming Film White Noise

Nov 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, LCD Soundsystem made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their song “New Body Rhumba” from the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, White Noise. View below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent