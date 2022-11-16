LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on “Stephen Colbert”
From the Upcoming Film White Noise
Last night, LCD Soundsystem made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their song “New Body Rhumba” from the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, White Noise. View below.
Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Titus Andronicus Share New Holiday Single “Drummer Boy” (News) — Titus Andronicus
- Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces New Album, Shares New Song “My Blood Runs Through This Land” (News) — Black Belt Eagle Scout
- Premiere: Kane & James Share New Single “Fallin’” (News) — Kane & James
- Weird Nightmare Shares New Single “So Far Gone” (News) — Weird Nightmare
- LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — LCD Soundsystem
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.