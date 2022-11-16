News

LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on “Stephen Colbert” From the Upcoming Film White Noise





Last night, LCD Soundsystem made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their song “New Body Rhumba” from the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, White Noise. View below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

