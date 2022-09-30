News

All





LCD Soundsystem Share First New Song In Five Years, “new body rhumba” From The Upcoming Film White Noise





LCD Soundsystem has shared their first new music in five years with the song “new body rhumba.” It was written for the forthcoming Noah Baumbach film White Noise. Listen below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.