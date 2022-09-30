 LCD Soundsystem Share First New Song In Five Years, “new body rhumba” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 30th, 2022  
LCD Soundsystem Share First New Song In Five Years, “new body rhumba”

From The Upcoming Film White Noise

Sep 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone
LCD Soundsystem has shared their first new music in five years with the song “new body rhumba.” It was written for the forthcoming Noah Baumbach film White Noise. Listen below.

Last December, LCD Soundsystem released a holiday special via Amazon. It featured a sitcom segment directed by Eric Wareheim and starring Wareheim alongside Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla. The band then performed a career-spanning live set.

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

