Leeds Art-Rockers Drahla Release New Single “Second Rhythm,”
And Upcoming Album angeltape
Feb 20, 2024
Photography by Drahla & George Brown
Leeds-based experimental rock band Drahla unveil their new single, “Second Rhythm,” the second offering from their highly anticipated sophomore album, angeltape, scheduled for release on April 5th via Captured Tracks.
“Second Rhythm” marks a distinct yet thematically connected follow-up to their 2019 release “Primitive Rhythm.” According to vocalist and guitarist Luciel Brown, the new track represents “a bridge and a disconnect” between their critically acclaimed debut album Useless Coordinates and the forthcoming angeltape. Brown further characterizes the song as “reaching the handsome landscape and no longer being able to find it, but finding something else instead.”
The single builds upon the frenetic energy established by the album’s lead single, “Default Parody.” Both tracks showcase the band’s signature sound, characterized by unconventional guitar work, erratic saxophone lines, and Brown’s captivating and metallic vocals.
In conjunction with the single release, Drahla announced their upcoming May/June tour across Europe. The tour includes stops in major cities such as Berlin, Barcelona, and London, culminating in a performance at their hometown venue in Leeds on June 15th.
Drahla - May / June Tour Dates
05/03 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin
05/04 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique
05/07 - Cologne, DE- Bumann & Sohn
05/08 - Mainz, DE - Schon Schön
05/09 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
05/10- Leipzig, DE - Ilses Erika
05/11 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
05/13 - Dresden, DE - Blechschloss
05/14 - Krakow, PL - Klub Re - Green ZOO Festival
05/15 - Prague, CZ - Underdogs
05/16 - Wien, AT - Arena
05/17 - Munich, DE - Kafe Kult
05/18 - Bologna, IT - DEV
05/19 - Montecosaro, IT - Teatro delle Logge
05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro
05/21 - Clermont Ferrand, FR - Cooperative de Mai
05/22 - Toulouse, FR - METRONUM, MUSIC BOX
05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro
05/24 - Madrid, ES - Sala Specka
05/25 - Porto, PT - Plano B
05/26 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB
05/27 - Vigo, ES - Radar Estudios & Mondo Club
05/30 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba
05/31 - Bordeaux, FR - IBoat
06/03 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
06/04 - Lille, FR - L’AERONEF
06/06 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms
06/07 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack
06/08 - Newcastle, UK - Star & Cinema
06/09 - Liverpool, UK - Quarry
06/10 - Manchester, UK - YES
06/12 - Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdresser’s
06/13 - Coventry, UK - The Tin Music and Arts
06/14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - Hebden Bridge
06/15 - Leeds, UK - [Venue TBA]
07/19 - Riegsee, DE - Raut Oak Fe
