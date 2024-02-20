News

Leeds Art-Rockers Drahla Release New Single “Second Rhythm,” And Upcoming Album angeltape

Photography by Drahla & George Brown



Leeds-based experimental rock band Drahla unveil their new single, “Second Rhythm,” the second offering from their highly anticipated sophomore album, angeltape, scheduled for release on April 5th via Captured Tracks.

“Second Rhythm” marks a distinct yet thematically connected follow-up to their 2019 release “Primitive Rhythm.” According to vocalist and guitarist Luciel Brown, the new track represents “a bridge and a disconnect” between their critically acclaimed debut album Useless Coordinates and the forthcoming angeltape. Brown further characterizes the song as “reaching the handsome landscape and no longer being able to find it, but finding something else instead.”

The single builds upon the frenetic energy established by the album’s lead single, “Default Parody.” Both tracks showcase the band’s signature sound, characterized by unconventional guitar work, erratic saxophone lines, and Brown’s captivating and metallic vocals.

In conjunction with the single release, Drahla announced their upcoming May/June tour across Europe. The tour includes stops in major cities such as Berlin, Barcelona, and London, culminating in a performance at their hometown venue in Leeds on June 15th.





Drahla - May / June Tour Dates

05/03 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

05/04 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique

05/07 - Cologne, DE- Bumann & Sohn

05/08 - Mainz, DE - Schon Schön

05/09 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

05/10- Leipzig, DE - Ilses Erika

05/11 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

05/13 - Dresden, DE - Blechschloss

05/14 - Krakow, PL - Klub Re - Green ZOO Festival

05/15 - Prague, CZ - Underdogs

05/16 - Wien, AT - Arena

05/17 - Munich, DE - Kafe Kult

05/18 - Bologna, IT - DEV

05/19 - Montecosaro, IT - Teatro delle Logge

05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro

05/21 - Clermont Ferrand, FR - Cooperative de Mai

05/22 - Toulouse, FR - METRONUM, MUSIC BOX

05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro

05/24 - Madrid, ES - Sala Specka

05/25 - Porto, PT - Plano B

05/26 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB

05/27 - Vigo, ES - Radar Estudios & Mondo Club

05/30 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba

05/31 - Bordeaux, FR - IBoat

06/03 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

06/04 - Lille, FR - L’AERONEF

06/06 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms

06/07 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack

06/08 - Newcastle, UK - Star & Cinema

06/09 - Liverpool, UK - Quarry

06/10 - Manchester, UK - YES

06/12 - Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdresser’s

06/13 - Coventry, UK - The Tin Music and Arts

06/14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - Hebden Bridge

06/15 - Leeds, UK - [Venue TBA]

07/19 - Riegsee, DE - Raut Oak Fe



