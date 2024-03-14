News

Leeds-based Band Drahla Shares New Single “Grief In Phantasia” From Upcoming Album angeltape

Photography by Drahla & George Brown



Today, the Leeds-based art-rock experimentalists known as Drahla unveil “Grief In Phantasia,” the latest single from their highly anticipated second album, angeltape, set to be released on April 5th via Captured Tracks. Serving as the expressive finale of angeltape, “Grief In Phantasia” encapsulates Drahla’s characteristic experimental creative approach whilst mirroring the turbulent essence of the album.

According to the band: “This song was informed by others on the record and those we’d written in the past. It felt like the closing track when we wrote it, as though it summarised the chaos and the calm of the album.”

“I think the process and inspiration for this album has been way more experimental and insular than taking on any external musical references,” says Singer Luciel Brown, “This record feels like it was built on a foundation of insular inspiration.”

angeltape was unveiled in January following the release of their recent singles “Lip Sync” and “Under The Glass,” marking their first full-length album since their critically acclaimed 2019 debut, Useless Coordinates. “Grief In Phantasia” succeeds the album’s energetic single “Second Rhythm.”

The lead single, “Default Parody,” debuted in January, blending offbeat guitars with unpredictable saxophone melodies and harmonious yet strident vocals.

Inspired by the experimental rock band This Heat, Drahla found their main source of inspiration in each other during the recording sessions, fostering a collaborative free-flowing environment.

Drahla - Confirmed Tour Dates

03/30 - Leeds, UK - Jumbo Records (in-store performance)

05/02 - Wakefield, UK - The Establishment

05/03 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

05/04 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique

05/07 - Cologne, DE- Bumann & Sohn

05/08 - Mainz, DE - Schon Schön

05/09 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

05/10- Leipzig, DE - Ilses Erika

05/11 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

05/13 - Dresden, DE - Blechschloss

05/14 - Krakow, PL - Green ZOO Festival

05/15 - Prague, CZ - Underdogs

05/16 - Vienna, AT - Arena

05/17 - Munich, DE - Kafe Kult

05/18 - Bologna, IT - DEV

05/19 - Montecosaro, IT - Teatro delle Logge

05/21 - Clermont Ferrand, FR - Cooperative de Mai

05/22 - Toulouse, FR - Metronum Music Box

05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro

05/24 - Madrid, ES - Sala Specka

05/25 - Porto, PT - Plano B

05/26 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB

05/27 - Vigo, ES - Radar Estudios & Mondo Club

05/30 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba

05/31 - Bordeaux, FR - IBoat

06/03 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

06/04 - Lille, FR - L’AERONEF

06/06 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms

06/07 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack

06/08 - Margate, UK - Where Else?

06/09 - Liverpool, UK - Quarry

06/10 - Manchester, UK - YES

06/12 - Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdresser’s

06/13 - Coventry, UK - The Tin Music and Arts

06/14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - Hebden Bridge

06/15 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall





