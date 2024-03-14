Leeds-based Band Drahla Shares New Single “Grief In Phantasia”
From Upcoming Album angeltape
Mar 14, 2024
Photography by Drahla & George Brown
Today, the Leeds-based art-rock experimentalists known as Drahla unveil “Grief In Phantasia,” the latest single from their highly anticipated second album, angeltape, set to be released on April 5th via Captured Tracks. Serving as the expressive finale of angeltape, “Grief In Phantasia” encapsulates Drahla’s characteristic experimental creative approach whilst mirroring the turbulent essence of the album.
According to the band: “This song was informed by others on the record and those we’d written in the past. It felt like the closing track when we wrote it, as though it summarised the chaos and the calm of the album.”
“I think the process and inspiration for this album has been way more experimental and insular than taking on any external musical references,” says Singer Luciel Brown, “This record feels like it was built on a foundation of insular inspiration.”
angeltape was unveiled in January following the release of their recent singles “Lip Sync” and “Under The Glass,” marking their first full-length album since their critically acclaimed 2019 debut, Useless Coordinates. “Grief In Phantasia” succeeds the album’s energetic single “Second Rhythm.”
The lead single, “Default Parody,” debuted in January, blending offbeat guitars with unpredictable saxophone melodies and harmonious yet strident vocals.
Inspired by the experimental rock band This Heat, Drahla found their main source of inspiration in each other during the recording sessions, fostering a collaborative free-flowing environment.
Drahla - Confirmed Tour Dates
03/30 - Leeds, UK - Jumbo Records (in-store performance)
05/02 - Wakefield, UK - The Establishment
05/03 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin
05/04 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique
05/07 - Cologne, DE- Bumann & Sohn
05/08 - Mainz, DE - Schon Schön
05/09 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
05/10- Leipzig, DE - Ilses Erika
05/11 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
05/13 - Dresden, DE - Blechschloss
05/14 - Krakow, PL - Green ZOO Festival
05/15 - Prague, CZ - Underdogs
05/16 - Vienna, AT - Arena
05/17 - Munich, DE - Kafe Kult
05/18 - Bologna, IT - DEV
05/19 - Montecosaro, IT - Teatro delle Logge
05/21 - Clermont Ferrand, FR - Cooperative de Mai
05/22 - Toulouse, FR - Metronum Music Box
05/23 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Taro
05/24 - Madrid, ES - Sala Specka
05/25 - Porto, PT - Plano B
05/26 - Lisbon, PT - ZDB
05/27 - Vigo, ES - Radar Estudios & Mondo Club
05/30 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba
05/31 - Bordeaux, FR - IBoat
06/03 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
06/04 - Lille, FR - L’AERONEF
06/06 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms
06/07 - Bristol, UK - Dareshack
06/08 - Margate, UK - Where Else?
06/09 - Liverpool, UK - Quarry
06/10 - Manchester, UK - YES
06/12 - Glasgow, UK - The Old Hairdresser’s
06/13 - Coventry, UK - The Tin Music and Arts
06/14 - Hebden Bridge, UK - Hebden Bridge
06/15 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Vampire Weekend Share Video for New Song “Classical” (News) — Vampire Weekend
- 20% Off Subscriptions This Week as Under the Radar’s New Issue is Shipping Soon (News) —
- Ride Share New Song “Monaco” (Plus Read Our New Interview with Them) (News) — Ride
- Boeckner (Daniel Boeckner of Wolf Parade) Shares Video for New Song “Dead Tourists” (News) — Boeckner, Wolf Parade
- Leeds-based Band Drahla Shares New Single “Grief In Phantasia” (News) — Drahla
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.