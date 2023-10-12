News

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album, Shares NSFW Video for New Song “TK421” Blue Electric Light Due Out March 15, 2024 via Roxie Records/BMG

Photography by Mark Seliger



Grammy Award winning 1990s rock icon and actor Lenny Kravitz has announced a new album, Blue Electric Light, and has shared its first single, “TK421,” via a NSFW music video that nearly features a full-frontal Kravitz. Blue Electric Light is due March 15, 2024 via Roxie Records/BMG. Check out the video for “TK421” below, followed by the album’s cover artwork (the tracklist is TBA).

Blue Electric Light is Kravitz’s first double album, first album in over five years, and his 12th full-length LP. Kravitz played most of the instruments on the album himself, with longtime guitarist Craig Ross also involed. He wrote and recorded the album in his studio in the Bahamas.

Tanu Muino directed the “TK421” video, which features Kravitz in various states of undress as he gets ready in the morning, while singing the song. The song’s title is a Star Wars reference—TK-421 was the designation of a Death Star Storm Trooper tasked with guarding the Millennium Falcon. He was tricked and killed by Han Solo, who then took his armor to use as a disguise when rescuing Princess Leia.

Kravitz’s last album was 2018’s Raise Vibration.

