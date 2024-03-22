 Lenny Kravitz Shares New Song “Human” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 22nd, 2024  
Subscribe

Lenny Kravitz Shares New Song “Human”

Blue Electric Light Due Out March 24 via Roxie Records/BMG

Mar 22, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Mark Seliger
Bookmark and Share


Grammy Award winning 1990s rock icon and actor Lenny Kravitz is releasing a new album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24 via Roxie Records/BMG. Now he has shared its second single, “Human.” Listen below.

The album was originally due out March 15, but was pushed back to May. Previously Kravitz shared its first single, “TK421,” via a NSFW music video that nearly featured a full-frontal Kravitz. The song’s title is a Star Wars reference—TK-421 was the designation of a Death Star Storm Trooper tasked with guarding the Millennium Falcon. He was tricked and killed by Han Solo, who then took his armor to use as a disguise when rescuing Princess Leia. “TK421” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Blue Electric Light is Kravitz’s first double album, first album in over five years, and his 12th full-length LP. Kravitz played most of the instruments on the album himself, with longtime guitarist Craig Ross also involved. He wrote and recorded the album in his studio in the Bahamas.

Kravitz’s last album was 2018’s Raise Vibration.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent