News

All





Lenny Kravitz Shares New Song “Human” Blue Electric Light Due Out March 24 via Roxie Records/BMG

Photography by Mark Seliger



Grammy Award winning 1990s rock icon and actor Lenny Kravitz is releasing a new album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24 via Roxie Records/BMG. Now he has shared its second single, “Human.” Listen below.

The album was originally due out March 15, but was pushed back to May. Previously Kravitz shared its first single, “TK421,” via a NSFW music video that nearly featured a full-frontal Kravitz. The song’s title is a Star Wars reference—TK-421 was the designation of a Death Star Storm Trooper tasked with guarding the Millennium Falcon. He was tricked and killed by Han Solo, who then took his armor to use as a disguise when rescuing Princess Leia. “TK421” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Blue Electric Light is Kravitz’s first double album, first album in over five years, and his 12th full-length LP. Kravitz played most of the instruments on the album himself, with longtime guitarist Craig Ross also involved. He wrote and recorded the album in his studio in the Bahamas.

Kravitz’s last album was 2018’s Raise Vibration.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.