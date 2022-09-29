News

All





Let’s Eat Grandma Share New Single “Give Me a Reason” Two Ribbons Out Now via Transgressive

Photography by Phoebe Fox



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) have shared a lyric video for their new single, “Give Me a Reason.” It is from the deluxe version of their newest album, Two Ribbons, which is out now via Transgressive. Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote ‘Give Me a Reason.’ Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot. I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it. We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally. We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together.”

Read our interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on Two Ribbons (which originally ran in Issue 69 of our print magazine) here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.