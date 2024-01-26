News

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share New Song “Mars to Liverpool” Liam Gallagher John Squire Due Out March 1 via Warner

Photography by Tom Oxley



Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire recently teamed up for a new song, “Just Another Rainbow,” and now they have announced their debut album together, simply titled Liam Gallagher John Squire, and shared another song from it, “Mars to Liverpool.” They have also announced some tour dates. Liam Gallagher John Squire is due out March 1 via Warner. Check out “Mars to Liverpool” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork (which was designed by Squire), as well as the tour dates.

“Just Another Rainbow” was one of our Songs of the Week. They also shared a video for the song, featuring the duo performing it in a railway tunnel, and a remix of the song by psych band Looking Glass Alice.

Gallagher had this to say about the album in a press release: “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into The Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Greg Kurstin produced the album during three weeks of sessions with him in Los Angeles and also played bass on it. Joey Waronker plays drums on the album. Waronker will also play drums with the band live, with Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass.

A 16-year-old Gallagher attended a “life-changing” Stone Roses gig in 1989 and Gallagher and Squire met four years later when Oasis were recording their 1994-released debut album, Definitely Maybe and The Stone Roses were working on their 1995-released sophomore album, The Second Coming. Later the two collaborated on a song for Squire’s band The Seahorses, who also supported Oasis, and more recently Squire joined Gallagher onstage at his Knebworth Park show, guesting on “Champagne Supernova,” which led to them collaborating in Squire’s studio before heading to LA to work with Kurstin.

Squire had this to say about the new album in a press release: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

In a previous press release, Gallagher had this to say about Squire: “I think John’s a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

In 2023, Gallagher released the Knebworth 22 live album. He released his third solo album, C’mon You Know, in 2022. This June, Gallagher will be embarking on “Definitely Maybe 30 Years,” a UK tour in which he will perform Oasis’ debut album in its entirity, along with assorted B-sides from the era.

The Stone Roses reunited in 2011 and played some shows. They released two new songs in 2016, “All For One” and “Beautiful Thing,” but then broke up again before releasing a third album.

Liam Gallagher John Squire Tracklist:

01 Raise Your Hands

02 Mars to Liverpool

03 One Day At a Time

04 I’m a Wheel

05 Just Another Rainbow

06 Love You Forever

07 Make It Up As You Go Along

08 You’re Not the Only One

09 I’m So Bored

10 Mother Nature’s Song

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Tour Dates:

3/13 – Glasgow, Barrowland

3/14 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

3/16 – Dublin, Olympia

3/18 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3/20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3/21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3/23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

3/25 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/26 – London, Troxy

4/2 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4/4 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4/6 – Milan, Fabrique

4/11 – Brooklyn, Paramount

(Via NME)

