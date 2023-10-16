News

Liam Gallagher Announces “Definitely Maybe” 30th Anniversary Tour Playing UK Arenas in June 2024

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has announced “Definitely Maybe 30 Years,” a tour in which he will perform Oasis’ debut album in its entirety, along with assorted B-sides from the era. Gallagher will be playing arenas in the UK in June 2024. Check out all the dates below.

Gallagher had this to say in a press release: “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ’90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

Gallagher recently released the Knebworth 22 live album. He released his third solo album, C’mon You Know, last year.

Liam Gallagher “Definitely Maybe 30 Years” Tour Dates:

2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6th – London, The O2

7th – London, The O2

10th – London, The O2

15th – Manchester, Co-op Live

16th – Manchester, Co-op Live

19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

27th – Manchester, Co-op Live

