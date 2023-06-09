 Liam Gallagher Announces New Live Album, Shares “Roll It Over” Live Video | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 9th, 2023  
Liam Gallagher Announces New Live Album, Shares “Roll It Over” Live Video

Knebworth 22’ Due Out August 11 via Piccadilly

Jun 09, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher returned to the limelight during a two-night performance at Knebworth Park last year. Due to its success, he is now releasing a live album, Knebworth 22, due out August 11. Gallagher also released a live performance of “Roll It Over,” a song from Oasis’ 2000-released album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants. Watch it below followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Gallagher’s performance at Knebworth Park had sold out all 170,000 tickets and packed crowds were able to lead massive singalongs of classics such as “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Gallagher says in a press release: “So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx.”

In addition to its digital release, they will also issue CD and vinyl formats.

Liam Gallagher will play select international festivals this summer, including a UK festival exclusive headline set at Boardmasters before culminating with Summersonic shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

Gallagher also released his third solo album C’mon You Know last year.

Liam’s brother, Noel Gallagher, meanwhile released a new album, Council Skies, last week via his own Sour Mash label. The two are still feuding on social media and squashing hopes of an Oasis reunion.

Knebworth 22 Tracklist:

  1. Hello
  2. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  3. Wall of Glass
  4. Shockwave
  5. Everything’s Electric
  6. Roll It Over
  7. Slide Away
  8. More Power
  9. C’mon You Know
  10. The River
  11. Once
  12. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  13. Some Might Say
  14. Supersonic
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Champagne Supernova

There are no comments for this entry yet.

