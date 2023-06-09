News

All





Liam Gallagher Announces New Live Album, Shares “Roll It Over” Live Video Knebworth 22’ Due Out August 11 via Piccadilly





Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher returned to the limelight during a two-night performance at Knebworth Park last year. Due to its success, he is now releasing a live album, Knebworth 22, due out August 11. Gallagher also released a live performance of “Roll It Over,” a song from Oasis’ 2000-released album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants. Watch it below followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Gallagher’s performance at Knebworth Park had sold out all 170,000 tickets and packed crowds were able to lead massive singalongs of classics such as “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Gallagher says in a press release: “So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year. We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx.”

In addition to its digital release, they will also issue CD and vinyl formats.

Liam Gallagher will play select international festivals this summer, including a UK festival exclusive headline set at Boardmasters before culminating with Summersonic shows in Tokyo and Osaka.

Gallagher also released his third solo album C’mon You Know last year.

Liam’s brother, Noel Gallagher, meanwhile released a new album, Council Skies, last week via his own Sour Mash label. The two are still feuding on social media and squashing hopes of an Oasis reunion.

Knebworth 22 Tracklist:

Hello Rock ‘n’ Roll Star Wall of Glass Shockwave Everything’s Electric Roll It Over Slide Away More Power C’mon You Know The River Once Cigarettes & Alcohol Some Might Say Supersonic Wonderwall Champagne Supernova

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.