Liam Gallagher of Oasis and John Squire of The Stone Roses Share New Song “Just Another Rainbow” The First Taste of a Collaborative Album

Photography by John Squire & Jamie Hutchinson (single cover artwork); Tom Oxley (press photo)



Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have teamed up for a new song, “Just Another Rainbow.” It is the first taste from a yet to be officially announced collaborative album together. Watch the lyric video below.

Squire had this to say about the song in a press release: “To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Gallagher had this to say: “I think John’s a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

Greg Kurstin produced the song during three weeks of sessions with him in Los Angeles and also played bass on the song. Joey Waronker plays drums on the track.

A 16-year-old Gallagher attended a “life-changing” Stone Roses gig in 1989 and Gallagher and Squire met four years later when Oasis were recording their 1994-released debut album, Definitely Maybe and The Stone Roses were working on their 1995-released sophomore album, The Second Coming. Later the two collaborated on a song for Squire’s band The Seahorses, who also supported Oasis, and more recently Squire joined Gallagher onstage at his Knebworth Park show, guesting on “Champagne Supernova,” which led to them collaborating in Squire’s studio before heading to LA to work with Kurstin.

In 2023, Gallagher released the Knebworth 22 live album. He released his third solo album, C’mon You Know, in 2022. This June, Gallagher will be embarking on “Definitely Maybe 30 Years,” a UK tour in which he will perform Oasis’ debut album in its entirity, along with assorted B-sides from the era.

The Stone Roses reunited in 2011 and played some shows. They released two new songs in 2016, “All For One” and “Beautiful Thing,” but then broke up again before releasing a third album.

Liam Gallagher “Definitely Maybe 30 Years” Tour Dates:

June:

2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

6th – London, The O2

7th – London, The O2

10th – London, The O2

15th – Manchester, Co-op Live

16th – Manchester, Co-op Live

19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

27th – Manchester, Co-op Live

