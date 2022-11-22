News

Liela Moss Shares Video For New Single “Ache in the Middle” Featuring Jehnny Beth Internal Working Model Due Out January 13, 2023

Photography by Toby Butler



Liela Moss has shared a video for her new single, “Ache in the Middle.” The song features Jehnny Beth and is the latest release from Moss’ forthcoming album, Internal Working Model, due out on January 13, 2023. View the video along with the album’s tracklist and cover art here.

In a press release, Moss states: “I was working with Johnny Hostile on extra instrumentation for this track, when he sent it back with a middle 8 vocal section written and sung by his partner Jehnny Beth. He emailed saying she loved the track and hoped I didn’t mind her spontaneous contribution? This was a real gift, some unexpected beauty. The track crystallizes my thoughts about some of my own childhood, ideas about attachment and my recent work with Children’s Social Care. Jehnny Beth must have somehow understood where I was with this personal process, because she jumped straight in with a complimentary lyrical flow.”

Moss adds, regarding the video: “The video reflects some of my glitched and slowly fading childhood memories, and the weird, uncanny aloneness I would experience when regulating my feelings as a little kid. People, spaces and animals take on this huge symbolic value and radiate with security, when you are very young, and searching for that safety.”

Upon announcement of the album, Moss shared the track “Vanishing Shadows” featuring Gary Numan. Listen to it below.

Internal Working Model Tracklist:

1. Empathy Files

2. Woo (No One’s Awake)

3. Vanishing Shadows (featuring Gary Numan)

4. The Wall From The Floor

5. Ache In The Middle (featuring Jehnny Beth)

6. New Day

7. Come and Find Me

8. Welcome To It

9. Love as Hard as You Can (featuring Dhani Harrison)

