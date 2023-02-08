News

All





LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video For New Song “Resurrection” Lies Due Out March 31 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Alexa Viscius



LIES is the new project of Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc. Last year they released a few singles and now they have announced their debut album, Lies, and shared a new song from it, “Resurrection,” via a music video. Lies is due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. Atiba Jefferson directed the “Resurrection” video, which features the heads of Mike and Nate superimposed onto the bodies of female dancers. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Mike Kinsella says “Resurrection” took extra effort in the lyrics department than he usually expends. “I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world),” he says, “but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic/almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’...).”

In regards to the music video, Nate Kinsella says: “‘Resurrection’ is a celebration song about reawakening a part of the self that has been hidden away in hibernation. We used mirrors and some camera angle trickery to superimpose our heads onto the bodies of a couple of professional dancers, whose movements illustrate a kind of unselfconscious joy and freedom—feelings that maybe we have a hard time accessing, or tapping into. I hope the video transmits the sense of fun and liberation that we envisioned (and experienced!) when making it.”

Upon announcement of LIES in May, the duo shared the singles “Blemishes” and “Echoes.” They later shared the song “Corbeau,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November they shared another new song, “Camera Chimera.” All are featured on the album.

Lies Tracklist:

01. Blemishes

02. Echoes

03. Corbeau

04. Resurrection

05. Broken

06. Camera Chimera

07. Summer Somewhere

08. No Shame

09. Rouge Vermouth

10. Knife

11. Sympathetic Eyes

12. Merely

LIES Tour Dates:

04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

04/30 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.