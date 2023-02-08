LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video For New Song “Resurrection”
Lies Due Out March 31 via Polyvinyl
Feb 08, 2023
Photography by Alexa Viscius
LIES is the new project of Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc. Last year they released a few singles and now they have announced their debut album, Lies, and shared a new song from it, “Resurrection,” via a music video. Lies is due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. Atiba Jefferson directed the “Resurrection” video, which features the heads of Mike and Nate superimposed onto the bodies of female dancers. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Mike Kinsella says “Resurrection” took extra effort in the lyrics department than he usually expends. “I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world),” he says, “but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic/almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’...).”
In regards to the music video, Nate Kinsella says: “‘Resurrection’ is a celebration song about reawakening a part of the self that has been hidden away in hibernation. We used mirrors and some camera angle trickery to superimpose our heads onto the bodies of a couple of professional dancers, whose movements illustrate a kind of unselfconscious joy and freedom—feelings that maybe we have a hard time accessing, or tapping into. I hope the video transmits the sense of fun and liberation that we envisioned (and experienced!) when making it.”
Upon announcement of LIES in May, the duo shared the singles “Blemishes” and “Echoes.” They later shared the song “Corbeau,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In November they shared another new song, “Camera Chimera.” All are featured on the album.
Lies Tracklist:
01. Blemishes
02. Echoes
03. Corbeau
04. Resurrection
05. Broken
06. Camera Chimera
07. Summer Somewhere
08. No Shame
09. Rouge Vermouth
10. Knife
11. Sympathetic Eyes
12. Merely
LIES Tour Dates:
04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
04/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
04/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
04/30 - Washington, DC @ DC9
