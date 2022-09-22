News

LIES Share New Single “Corbeau” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Shervin Lainez



LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc) have shared a new single, “Corbeau.” It is out now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

Upon announcement of LIES in May, the duo shared the singles “Blemishes” and “Echoes.”

In December of last year, American Football shared the song “Rare Symmetry” along with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Joan of Arc’s most recent album, 1984, came out in 2018.

