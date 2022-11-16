News

LIES Share Video For New Single “Camera Chimera” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Shervin Lainez



LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc) have shared a video for their new single, “Camera Chimera.” It is out now via Polyvinyl. View the video, made by POND Creative, below.

In a press release, Mike Kinsella states: “‘Camera Chimera’ is about the scary—and often crippling—side effects of interacting / existing on social media. It’s about not only feeling manipulated by others, but also being confronted with the reality and consequences of your own lies and manipulation, and how that can mentally and emotionally cause one to spiral.”

Rachel Cabbit of POND Creative states: “Our inspiration for the video started with the meaning behind the creature of the single title, a chimera, or a mythical hybrid creature. Through the lens of the viewer, we wanted Nate and Mike to become more and more distorted as the video went on, a hybrid form of themselves. We leaned into our abstract analog technique of printing and scanning thousands of frames to further the distortion to create a mysterious lo-fi visual that lives alongside LIES’ new releases.”

Upon announcement of LIES in May, the duo shared the singles “Blemishes” and “Echoes.” They later shared the song “Corbeau,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In December of last year, American Football shared the song “Rare Symmetry” along with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Joan of Arc’s most recent album, 1984, came out in 2018.

