Lifeguard Announce New EP Collection, Share Video for New Song “17-18 Lovesong”
Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches Due Out July 7 via Matador
May 05, 2023
Photography by Mariana Belaval
Chicago-based post-punk trio Lifeguard have announced a new EP collection, Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches, and shared a new song from it, “17-18 Lovesong,” via a music video. Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches collects two EPs, one previously released and one unreleased, and is due out July 7 via Matador. Check out “17-18 Lovesong” below, followed by the collection’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band features Asher Case (bass, vocals), Isaac Lowenstein (drums, percussion), and Kai Slater (guitar, vocals). The Crowd Can Talk EP was originally released in 2022 by the Chicago label Born Yesterday, whereas the five songs on the Dressed in Trenches EP are new. Both were recorded at the same studio (Electrical Audio) and with the same engineer (Mike Lust), but not at the same time.
“More than old records—before that, before anything—we’re influenced by live shows and people around us,” says Slater in a press release.
“The inspiration comes from playing shows with people and having that mind-blown moment of seeing some friend play at Schubas or Book Club,” adds Lowenstein. “It’s happening on these tiny little scales of seeing kids play live and [knowing] this is something new and interesting.”
Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches Tracklist:
Crowd Can Talk
1. New Age (I’ve Got A)
2. I Know I Know
3. Fifty Seven
4. Typecast
Dressed in Trenches
1. 17-18 Lovesong
2. Alarm
3. Ten Canisters (OFB)
4. Shutter Shutter
5. Tell Me When
Lifeguard Tour Dates:
6.9 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
7.6 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7.20 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage #
7.21 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^
7.22 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
7.23 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
7.25 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^
7.27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^
7.28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
7.29 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records ^
7.30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^
8.1 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
8.2 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre ^
8.3 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
8.4 McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin ^
8.5 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
8.7 Austin, TX @ Parish ^
8.8 Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall ^
8.9 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^
8.11 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^
8.13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
# w/ Horsegirl, Water From Your Eyes, Iceage
^ w/ Horsegirl
