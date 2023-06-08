News

Lifeguard Share New Song “Alarm” (Plus a Live Performance Video for the Song) Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches Due Out July 7 via Matador

Photography by Mariana Belaval



Chicago-based post-punk trio Lifeguard are releasing a new EP collection, Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches, on July 7 via Matador. Now they have shared another single from it, “Alarm,” as well as a video of them performing the song live, recorded by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio. Check out both below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously the band shared the collection’s “17-18 Lovesong,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Crowd Can Talk / Dressed in Trenches collects two EPs, one previously released and one unreleased.

The band features Asher Case (bass, vocals), Isaac Lowenstein (drums, percussion), and Kai Slater (guitar, vocals). The Crowd Can Talk EP was originally released in 2022 by the Chicago label Born Yesterday, whereas the five songs on the Dressed in Trenches EP are new. Both were recorded at the same studio (Electrical Audio) and with the same engineer (Mike Lust), but not at the same time.

“More than old records—before that, before anything—we’re influenced by live shows and people around us,” said Slater in a previous press release.

“The inspiration comes from playing shows with people and having that mind-blown moment of seeing some friend play at Schubas or Book Club,” added Lowenstein. “It’s happening on these tiny little scales of seeing kids play live and [knowing] this is something new and interesting.”





Lifeguard Tour Dates:

6.9 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

7.6 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7.20 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage #

7.21 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^

7.22 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

7.23 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

7.25 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

7.27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^

7.28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

7.29 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records ^

7.30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

8.1 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

8.2 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre ^

8.3 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

8.4 McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin ^

8.5 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

8.7 Austin, TX @ Parish ^

8.8 Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall ^

8.9 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^

8.11 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^

8.13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

# w/ Horsegirl, Water From Your Eyes, Iceage

^ w/ Horsegirl

