Lightning Dust Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Run” Nostalgic Killer Due Out June 9 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Rob Butterfield



Lightning Dust (Amber Webber and Joshua Wells) have announced a new album, Nostalgic Killer, and shared its first single, “Run,” via a music video. Nostalgic Killer is due out June 9 via Western Vinyl. Tyler McLeod co-directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork,

Webber had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Run’ is about the determination to keep moving forward and loving hard. To convey this, I highlighted my favorite aspects of the city of Vancouver, with some of my favorite humans as characters (Juliana Moore, Joshua Anderson, Adrian Mciness, Chris Haslam). I chose to use rats because Vancouver’s got a special kinda grit to it that I think a city rat embodies perfectly. With the chugging movement of the song, rats on skateboards were a no brainer—plus it’s so fun! Much like the feelings I felt at the time of writing the song, I was lost, with little faith left. Like the rat, estranged from her pack and forced to adventure on her own. Similar to my own story, with the help of a new friendship, the lost rat is reunited and reconciled with her old world.”

Nostalgic Killer is the follow-up to 2019’s Spectre. That same year, Webber and Wells the real life romantic couple, broke up, but vowed to keep the band going. The album was recorded in home studios in Vancouver (Webber) and Chicago (Wells). The duo performed almost everything themselves, “save for a few guitar parts performed by touring band member Rob Butterfield, backing vocals by Himalayan Bear’s Ryan Beattie, and string arrangements performed by viola/violinist Meredith Bates.”

Lightning Dust was previously a side-project for Webber and Wells, back when they were in Black Mountain. But in 2017 they both left the mother ship to focus solely on Lightning Dust.

Nostalgic Killer Tracklist:

1. Wrecked

2. Run

3. Rapids and Rivers

4. I Do

5. Fallen New

6. Different War

7. Feel That

8. Only You

9. 7 Year War

10. Shadow of Verona

