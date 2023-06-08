News

Lightning Dust Share David Lynchian Video for New Song “Wrecked” Nostalgic Killer Due Out This Friday via Western Vinyl





Lightning Dust (Amber Webber and Joshua Wells) are releasing a new album, Nostalgic Killer, this Friday via Western Vinyl. Now they have shared its third single, “Wrecked,” via a music video that takes place at a strip club and has some David Lynch vibes. Lara Jean Gallagher directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “Lyrically, ‘Wrecked’ is about self-destruction; a sizzle-fried heart, with no will left to pick up the pieces. Somehow, the character at the center must land on her feet. In the studio, we had a lot of fun with this. We talked about making this dark song more upbeat; ‘Driver’s Seat’ and ‘Under Pressure’ came to mind, laterally.”

Gallagher had this to say about directing the video: “I wanted to make something that felt as sensual, unsettling, and catchy as this song. Amber’s voice is like a siren’s call that I’d follow anywhere. Portland, Oregon’s legendary dancer Viva Las Vegas has this distinct way of luring you in with her eyes as much as her body that felt like a perfect match with this track. I wanted to introduce an unexpected patron into the scene—an older lady (Helena de Crespo), who contains her own kind of power and intrigue. It was fun to embrace bodies and women of different ages in a setting that we often only see one way.”

Nostalgic Killer is the follow-up to 2019’s Spectre. That same year, Webber and Wells the real life romantic couple, broke up, but vowed to keep the band going.

Previously Lightning Dust shared the album’s first single, “Run,” via a music video. “Run” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Different War,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some June tour dates in British Columbia, Canada.

The album was recorded in home studios in Vancouver (Webber) and Chicago (Wells). The duo performed almost everything themselves, “save for a few guitar parts performed by touring band member Rob Butterfield, backing vocals by Himalayan Bear’s Ryan Beattie, and string arrangements performed by viola/violinist Meredith Bates.”

Lightning Dust was previously a side-project for Webber and Wells, back when they were in Black Mountain. But in 2017 they both left the mother ship to focus solely on Lightning Dust.

Lightning Dust Tour Dates:

06/21 - Galiano Island, BC @ Oxeye Cafe*

06/22 - Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar*

06/23 - Cumberland, BC @ Masonic Hall*

06/24 - Powell River, BC @ Shop Show*

06/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret#

06/25 - Gibsons, BC @ Royal Canadian Legion

08/27 - Edmonton, AB @ Purple City Music Festival

* Himalayan Bear supports

# Sinoia Caves supports

