News

All





Lightning Dust Share Lyric Video for New Song “Different War” and Announce Canadian Tour Dates Nostalgic Killer Due Out June 9 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Rob Butterfield



Lightning Dust (Amber Webber and Joshua Wells) are releasing a new album, Nostalgic Killer, on June 9 via Western Vinyl. Now they have shared its second single, “Different War,” via a lyric video. They have also announced some June tour dates in British Columbia, Canada. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Nostalgic Killer is the follow-up to 2019’s Spectre. That same year, Webber and Wells the real life romantic couple, broke up, but vowed to keep the band going.

In a press release Webber says she wrote the song in light of their breakup. “I wrote this song knowing love had died despite our best efforts to revive it. It’s a song about defeat, surrender and acceptance, comparing love to war. Josh ran with this feeling and created an atmosphere of plodding tension, slowly building to an epic orchestral crescendo, then giving way to a lonely spaciousness.”

Previously Lightning Dust shared the album’s first single, “Run,” via a music video. “Run” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The album was recorded in home studios in Vancouver (Webber) and Chicago (Wells). The duo performed almost everything themselves, “save for a few guitar parts performed by touring band member Rob Butterfield, backing vocals by Himalayan Bear’s Ryan Beattie, and string arrangements performed by viola/violinist Meredith Bates.”

Lightning Dust was previously a side-project for Webber and Wells, back when they were in Black Mountain. But in 2017 they both left the mother ship to focus solely on Lightning Dust.

Lightning Dust Tour Dates:

06/21 - Galiano Island, BC @ Oxeye Cafe*

06/22 - Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar*

06/23 - Cumberland, BC @ Masonic Hall*

06/24 - Powell River, BC @ Shop Show*

06/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret#



* Himalayan Bear supports

# Sinoia Caves supports

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.