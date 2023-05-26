News

Lindstrøm Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Syreen” Everyone Else is a Stranger Due Out July 14 via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Lin Stensrud



Norwegian space disco mastermind Lindstrøm (aka Hans-Peter Lindstrøm) has announced a new album, Everyone Else is a Stranger, and shared its first single, “Syreen.” Everyone Else is a Stranger is due out July 14th via Smalltown Supersound. Check out “Syreen” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

“I stumbled upon ‘Syreen’ when working on a new uptempo track for my liveset. It means lilac in Norwegian, a flower that symbolizes love & new beginnings,” says Lindstrøm of the new single in a press release. “Nothing is more welcoming than the spring after a cold winter. Enjoy ‘Syreen,’ the spring and life itself!”

Everyone Else is a Stranger is Lindstrøm’s sixth studio album and his first solo album since 2019’s On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever. The album’s title was taken from John Cassavetes’ original manuscript for his 1984 film Love Streams.

Lindstrøm explains: “When I read about it in Cassavetes’ biography, it felt like such a great title—and it felt so good to put it back out in the world again.”

Read our 2013 interview with Lindstrøm.

<a href="https://lindstrom.bandcamp.com/album/everyone-else-is-a-stranger">Everyone Else Is A Stranger by Lindstrøm</a>

Everyone Else is a Stranger Tracklist:

1. Syreen

2. Nightswim

3. The Rind

4. Everyone Else is a Stranger





