Lindstrøm Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Syreen”
Everyone Else is a Stranger Due Out July 14 via Smalltown Supersound
May 26, 2023
Photography by Lin Stensrud
Norwegian space disco mastermind Lindstrøm (aka Hans-Peter Lindstrøm) has announced a new album, Everyone Else is a Stranger, and shared its first single, “Syreen.” Everyone Else is a Stranger is due out July 14th via Smalltown Supersound. Check out “Syreen” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
“I stumbled upon ‘Syreen’ when working on a new uptempo track for my liveset. It means lilac in Norwegian, a flower that symbolizes love & new beginnings,” says Lindstrøm of the new single in a press release. “Nothing is more welcoming than the spring after a cold winter. Enjoy ‘Syreen,’ the spring and life itself!”
Everyone Else is a Stranger is Lindstrøm’s sixth studio album and his first solo album since 2019’s On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever. The album’s title was taken from John Cassavetes’ original manuscript for his 1984 film Love Streams.
Lindstrøm explains: “When I read about it in Cassavetes’ biography, it felt like such a great title—and it felt so good to put it back out in the world again.”
Read our 2013 interview with Lindstrøm.
Everyone Else is a Stranger Tracklist:
1. Syreen
2. Nightswim
3. The Rind
4. Everyone Else is a Stranger
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Lindstrøm Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Syreen” (News) — Lindstrøm
- The End: Elizabeth Stokes of The Beths (Interview) — The Beths, The End
- Premiere: Juniper Honey Share New Single “Looking At You” (News) — Juniper Honey
- Clark Shares Video for New Song “Medicine” Featuring Thom Yorke (Plus Stream the New Album) (News) — Clark, Thom Yorke
- The Mary Onettes Share Two New Songs “Forever Before Love” and “Future Grief” (Feat. Agnes Aldén) (News) — The Mary Onettes, Agnes Aldén
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.