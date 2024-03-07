 Linn Koch-Emmery Announces New Single "Happy," | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Linn Koch-Emmery Announces New Single “Happy,”

Second Offering from Upcoming Album Borderline Iconic

Mar 07, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Rory Cole
Swedish indie singer-songwriter Linn Koch-Emmery has unveiled her latest single, “Happy,” via Boys Tears Records. It’s the second single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Borderline Iconic, scheduled for release in May.

“Happy” delves into the lingering remnants of hope amidst the ashes of a failing relationship. The track seamlessly weaves gritty electric guitar riffs, pulsating rhythms, and an ethereal chorus, showcasing Koch-Emmery’s talent for blending catchy melodies with introspective, poignant lyricism. Produced by The Vaccines’ Pete Robertson, Linn Koch-Emmery reflects on the inspiration behind “Happy,” stating “There’s never as much hope as in the beginning and right before the end of a relationship.”


Live Dates March 19: The Social, London (UK) - Tickets Available

July 12-13: South Ocean Festival, Malmo (SE)


