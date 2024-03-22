News

Lionlimb Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Hurricane” Limbo Due Out May 24 via Bayonet

Photography by Caylin Ofsanko



Lionlimb have announced a new album, Limbo, and shared its first single, “Hurricane,” via a music video. Limbo is due out May 24 via Bayonet. Check “Hurricane” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Lionlimb is the New York-based project of Stewart Bronaugh and it also features drummer Joshua Jaeger. One track on the album, “Dream of You,” features Angel Olsen (Bronaugh and Jaeger have also performed in Olsen’s touring band).

Limbo follows 2021’s Spiral Groove. A press release says the new album was “inspired by a palette of ’70s Italian film soundtracks, ’60s girl group music, and funk and soul ballads.”

“When I’m working on music, it’s like I’m trying to make my own world,” Bronaugh says in the press release. “It’s that feeling of wanting to exist somewhere else. I’m trying to express something and get out of my head and body.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Hurricane’ is about escapism and searching for THAT feeling that puts you in a flow state, away from the anxiety and uncomfortableness of being human. Creativity can help, and then there are other ways that are much more harmful. This song is about saying goodbye to those, but I feel like I’m always searching for that next thing.”

Limbo Tracklist:

1. Sun

2. Hurricane

3. Underwater

4. Hiss

5. Dream of You (Feat. Angel Olsen)

6. Runaway

7. Two Kinds of Tears

8. Nowhere to Hide

9. Til It’s Gone

10. You Belong to Me

