 Lionlimb Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Hurricane” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 22nd, 2024  
Subscribe

Lionlimb Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Hurricane”

Limbo Due Out May 24 via Bayonet

Mar 22, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Caylin Ofsanko
Bookmark and Share


Lionlimb have announced a new album, Limbo, and shared its first single, “Hurricane,” via a music video. Limbo is due out May 24 via Bayonet. Check “Hurricane” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Lionlimb is the New York-based project of Stewart Bronaugh and it also features drummer Joshua Jaeger. One track on the album, “Dream of You,” features Angel Olsen (Bronaugh and Jaeger have also performed in Olsen’s touring band).

Limbo follows 2021’s Spiral Groove. A press release says the new album was “inspired by a palette of ’70s Italian film soundtracks, ’60s girl group music, and funk and soul ballads.”

“When I’m working on music, it’s like I’m trying to make my own world,” Bronaugh says in the press release. “It’s that feeling of wanting to exist somewhere else. I’m trying to express something and get out of my head and body.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Hurricane’ is about escapism and searching for THAT feeling that puts you in a flow state, away from the anxiety and uncomfortableness of being human. Creativity can help, and then there are other ways that are much more harmful. This song is about saying goodbye to those, but I feel like I’m always searching for that next thing.”

Limbo Tracklist:

1. Sun
2. Hurricane
3. Underwater
4. Hiss
5. Dream of You (Feat. Angel Olsen)
6. Runaway
7. Two Kinds of Tears
8. Nowhere to Hide
9. Til It’s Gone
10. You Belong to Me

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent