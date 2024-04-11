News

Lionlimb Share Video for New Song “Dream of You” (Feat. Angel Olsen) Limbo Due Out May 24 via Bayonet

Photography by Caylin Ofsanko



Lionlimb are releasing a new album, Limbo, on May 24 via Bayonet. Now they have shared its second single, “Dream of You,” which features Angel Olsen, who also appears in the video. Watch it below.

Lionlimb is the New York-based project of Stewart Bronaugh and it also features Joshua Jaeger. Bronaugh and Jaeger have also both performed in Olsen’s touring band.

“Our new song ‘Dream of You’ featuring the astonishing Angel Olsen is out today. I wrote it about my dog I lost two years ago,” says Bronaugh in a press release. “I was having a recurring dream that he was still alive and I got to hug and kiss and smell him again. It was so realistic and though the song may not reflect it, it was the happiest feeling ever.”

“I’ve been a fan of Lionlimb since 2012, and for a time - part of the band toured with me and recorded on albums Burn Your Fire For No Witness, and My Woman,” says Olsen. “So naturally when Stewart asked me to sing on ‘Dream of You’ I knew it would be vibey and beautiful. I tried to enmesh myself in the recording and sing in more of a way that complemented the dreamy backdrop of the song and story of Limbo.”

Olsen’s last album, Big Time, was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. In 2023 she released the new EP, Forever Means.

Previously Lionlimb shared Limbo’s first single, “Hurricane,” via a music video. “Hurricane” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Limbo follows 2021’s Spiral Groove. A press release says the new album was “inspired by a palette of ’70s Italian film soundtracks, ’60s girl group music, and funk and soul ballads.”

“When I’m working on music, it’s like I’m trying to make my own world,” Bronaugh says in the press release. “It’s that feeling of wanting to exist somewhere else. I’m trying to express something and get out of my head and body.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Hurricane’ is about escapism and searching for THAT feeling that puts you in a flow state, away from the anxiety and uncomfortableness of being human. Creativity can help, and then there are other ways that are much more harmful. This song is about saying goodbye to those, but I feel like I’m always searching for that next thing.”

