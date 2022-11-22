News

Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock EP The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk Out Now

Photography by Gordon Hawkins / Austin Nelson



A new EP by Gord Downie (former frontman of Canadian rock mainstays The Tragically Hip who passed away in 2017) and producer Bob Rock, The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk, has been released. Listen below.

The EP track “Lustre Parfait” was previously shared in October.

<a href="https://gorddownie.bandcamp.com/album/the-raven-and-the-red-tailed-hawk">The Raven And The Red-Tailed Hawk by Gord Downie & Bob Rock</a>

