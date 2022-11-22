Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock EP
The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk Out Now
Nov 22, 2022
Photography by Gordon Hawkins / Austin Nelson
A new EP by Gord Downie (former frontman of Canadian rock mainstays The Tragically Hip who passed away in 2017) and producer Bob Rock, The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk, has been released. Listen below.
The EP track “Lustre Parfait” was previously shared in October.
