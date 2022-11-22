 Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock EP | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022  
Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock EP

The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk Out Now

Nov 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gordon Hawkins / Austin Nelson
A new EP by Gord Downie (former frontman of Canadian rock mainstays The Tragically Hip who passed away in 2017) and producer Bob Rock, The Raven and the Red-Tailed Hawk, has been released. Listen below.

The EP track “Lustre Parfait” was previously shared in October.

