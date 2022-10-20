News

Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock Single “Lustre Parfait” From Forthcoming Album By Downie and Rock

Photography by Gordon Hawkins / Austin Nelson



A new single by Gord Downie, former frontman of Canadian rock mainstays The Tragically Hip who passed away in 2017, and producer Bob Rock, has been shared. “Lustre Parfait,” is the first single from a forthcoming album by Downie and Rock, which will be out in 2023. Listen to the new single below.

In a press release, Rock states: “First and foremost Gord was my friend, and having the opportunity to work with him on these songs was one of the biggest highlights of my professional life. I am grateful that I got to witness his genius in such close proximity.”

