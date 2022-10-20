 Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock Single “Lustre Parfait” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

Listen To New Gord Downie (The Tragically Hip) and Bob Rock Single “Lustre Parfait”

From Forthcoming Album By Downie and Rock

Oct 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gordon Hawkins / Austin Nelson
Bookmark and Share


A new single by Gord Downie, former frontman of Canadian rock mainstays The Tragically Hip who passed away in 2017, and producer Bob Rock, has been shared. “Lustre Parfait,” is the first single from a forthcoming album by Downie and Rock, which will be out in 2023. Listen to the new single below.

In a press release, Rock states: “First and foremost Gord was my friend, and having the opportunity to work with him on these songs was one of the biggest highlights of my professional life. I am grateful that I got to witness his genius in such close proximity.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent