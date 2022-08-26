News

Listen To New Music From Andrew Bird, Cassandra Jenkins, and Julia Holter on New Compilation For the Birds: The Birdsong Project Vol. 4 Out Today





The fourth volume of the charity compilation For the Birds: The Birdsong Project has been released today. It was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer/music supervisor Randall Poster and features new music from artists such as Andrew Bird, Cassandra Jenkins, Julia Holter, and many more. 100% of proceeds from the compilation will benefit the National Audubon Society, an organization which focuses on drawing attention to threats facing bird populations. Listen below.

Bird states in a press release: “Randall asked me to contribute to his endangered bird project last year and I decided to use the recording of the last. Kaua‘i ‘Ō‘ō Song (before it went extinct) as the basis for the melody. I know it sounds crazy obvious but since I started whistling at age five I have often attempted to imitate bird calls and see if I can get them to respond to me. At best they’ve probably just been humoring me all these years. Anyway I think what Randall has put together is incredible and obviously a labor of love. He is proving to be the rightful heir to the Hal Willner school of music curatorial brilliance.”

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project Tracklist:

ALBUM #13

SIDE A

1. Not-Yet - Written by Jane Hirshfield. Read by Victoria Legrand

2. Monteverde September 08 - Performed by The Album Leaf

3. Birdsong Call - Performed by Nick Zinner

4. Rare Birds - Performed by Andrew Bird

5. Bobcats, Beetles, Owls - Written by Jane Hirshfield. Read by Jane Alexander

SIDE B

1. Diary - Performed by Juliette Commagere

2. Cuckoo - Performed by Sam Amidon

3. Sorrow Is Not My Name - Written by Ross Gay. Read by Suzan-Lori Parks

4. County Route 41 - Performed by Cassandra Jenkins

5. Birdsong - Performed by Steve Gunn

ALBUM #14

SIDE A

1. Bye Bye Birdy - Performed by Mark Mothersbaugh

2. The Sparrows of Butyrka - Written by Irena Ratushinskaya. Read by George Saunders

3. Alula - Performed by GEORGIA

4. Mourning Dove in Buoyancy - Performed by Haley Fohr feat. Rob Frye

5. The Ayaymama Bird - Performed by Elvis Perkins

6. Boy With a Headset - Written and read by Edward Hirsch

SIDE B

1. Wild Birds in an Imagined Canoga Park With Lakes and Trees in Place of Streets and Buildings - Performed by Carlos Niño & Nate Mercereau feat. Kamasi Washington

2. Intone - Performed by Midori Hirano

3. In Wiry Winter - Written by James Schuyler. Read by Graydon Carter

4. Avi Sinistra - Performed by ROB

5. Central Park - Performed by Doug Wieselman

6. Birdy - Performed by Daniel Blumberg & Billy Steiger

7. BIRDSLAND - Performed by Arturo O’Farrill

8. To This May - Written by W.S. Merwin. Read by Cazzie David

ALBUM #15

SIDE A

1. Aure, Deh, Per Piertà - Performed by Anthony Roth Costanzo

2. Hope Is a Thing with Feathers - Performed by Angela McCluskey & The Cantelon Ensemble

3. Coming - Written by Philip Larkin. Read by Sam Mendes

4. Many Worlds - Performed by Robert Ames

5. I Put on My Fur Coat - Written by Jane Wong. Read by Sofia Subercaseaux

6. Planeaciones - Performed by Angélica Negrón

SIDE B

1. Wingspan - Performed by Briana Marela

2. Poems - Written by Ruth Stone. Read by Edwina von Gal

3. Jacob Riis - Stuart Bogie and Domenica Fossati. Performed by Domenica Fossati

4. Used Beak - Performed by Craig Wedren

5. ‘sweet spring is your - Written by E. E. Cummings. Read by John Lithgow

6. Pettirosso - Daniele Luppi. Performed by Giacomo Bianchi

ALBUM #16

SIDE A

1. Voice & Birds - Performed by Anton Pearson (Squid)

2. Lies About Sea Creatures - Written by Ada Limón. Read by Olivia Wilde

3. The Owl of Cranston - Performed by Julian Lage & Bill Frisell

4. Tanager Time - Performed by Mac McCaughan

5. Montezuma Oropendola - Performed by Chris Watson

6. In the World - Written by Brigid Lowry. Read by Toni Collette

SIDE B

1. Tweetstorm - Performed by Chilly Gonzales

2. Abide - Written by Jake Adam York. Read by Jarvis Cocker

3. Keep Me Warm (Crèche) - Performed by Julia Holter

4. Migration - Performed by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

5. Kría - Performed by Jana Winderen

6. The Wild Geese - Written by Wendell Berry. Read by Michael Pollan

