 Listen To New Music From Andrew Bird, Cassandra Jenkins, and Julia Holter on New Compilation | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Listen To New Music From Andrew Bird, Cassandra Jenkins, and Julia Holter on New Compilation

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project Vol. 4 Out Today

Aug 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The fourth volume of the charity compilation For the Birds: The Birdsong Project has been released today. It was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer/music supervisor Randall Poster and features new music from artists such as Andrew Bird, Cassandra Jenkins, Julia Holter, and many more. 100% of proceeds from the compilation will benefit the National Audubon Society, an organization which focuses on drawing attention to threats facing bird populations. Listen below.

Bird states in a press release: “Randall asked me to contribute to his endangered bird project last year and I decided to use the recording of the last. Kaua‘i ‘Ō‘ō Song (before it went extinct) as the basis for the melody. I know it sounds crazy obvious but since I started whistling at age five I have often attempted to imitate bird calls and see if I can get them to respond to me. At best they’ve probably just been humoring me all these years. Anyway I think what Randall has put together is incredible and obviously a labor of love. He is proving to be the rightful heir to the Hal Willner school of music curatorial brilliance.”

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project Tracklist:

ALBUM #13

SIDE A

1. Not-Yet - Written by Jane Hirshfield. Read by Victoria Legrand
2. Monteverde September 08 - Performed by The Album Leaf
3. Birdsong Call - Performed by Nick Zinner
4. Rare Birds - Performed by Andrew Bird
5. Bobcats, Beetles, Owls - Written by Jane Hirshfield. Read by Jane Alexander

SIDE B

1. Diary - Performed by Juliette Commagere
2. Cuckoo - Performed by Sam Amidon
3. Sorrow Is Not My Name - Written by Ross Gay. Read by Suzan-Lori Parks
4. County Route 41 - Performed by Cassandra Jenkins
5. Birdsong - Performed by Steve Gunn

ALBUM #14

SIDE A

1. Bye Bye Birdy - Performed by Mark Mothersbaugh
2. The Sparrows of Butyrka - Written by Irena Ratushinskaya. Read by George Saunders
3. Alula - Performed by GEORGIA
4. Mourning Dove in Buoyancy - Performed by Haley Fohr feat. Rob Frye
5. The Ayaymama Bird - Performed by Elvis Perkins
6. Boy With a Headset - Written and read by Edward Hirsch

SIDE B

1. Wild Birds in an Imagined Canoga Park With Lakes and Trees in Place of Streets and Buildings - Performed by Carlos Niño & Nate Mercereau feat. Kamasi Washington
2. Intone - Performed by Midori Hirano
3. In Wiry Winter - Written by James Schuyler. Read by Graydon Carter
4. Avi Sinistra - Performed by ROB
5. Central Park - Performed by Doug Wieselman
6. Birdy - Performed by Daniel Blumberg & Billy Steiger
7. BIRDSLAND - Performed by Arturo O’Farrill
8. To This May - Written by W.S. Merwin. Read by Cazzie David

ALBUM #15

SIDE A

1. Aure, Deh, Per Piertà - Performed by Anthony Roth Costanzo
2. Hope Is a Thing with Feathers - Performed by Angela McCluskey & The Cantelon Ensemble
3. Coming - Written by Philip Larkin. Read by Sam Mendes
4. Many Worlds - Performed by Robert Ames
5. I Put on My Fur Coat - Written by Jane Wong. Read by Sofia Subercaseaux
6. Planeaciones - Performed by Angélica Negrón

SIDE B

1. Wingspan - Performed by Briana Marela
2. Poems - Written by Ruth Stone. Read by Edwina von Gal
3. Jacob Riis - Stuart Bogie and Domenica Fossati. Performed by Domenica Fossati
4. Used Beak - Performed by Craig Wedren
5. ‘sweet spring is your - Written by E. E. Cummings. Read by John Lithgow
6. Pettirosso - Daniele Luppi. Performed by Giacomo Bianchi

ALBUM #16

SIDE A

1. Voice & Birds - Performed by Anton Pearson (Squid)
2. Lies About Sea Creatures - Written by Ada Limón. Read by Olivia Wilde
3. The Owl of Cranston - Performed by Julian Lage & Bill Frisell
4. Tanager Time - Performed by Mac McCaughan
5. Montezuma Oropendola - Performed by Chris Watson
6. In the World - Written by Brigid Lowry. Read by Toni Collette

SIDE B

1. Tweetstorm - Performed by Chilly Gonzales
2. Abide - Written by Jake Adam York. Read by Jarvis Cocker
3. Keep Me Warm (Crèche) - Performed by Julia Holter
4. Migration - Performed by Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
5. Kría - Performed by Jana Winderen
6. The Wild Geese - Written by Wendell Berry. Read by Michael Pollan

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent