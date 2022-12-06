News

All





Listen To Previously Unreleased Sparklehorse Song “It Will Never Stop” Out Now via ANTI-

Photography by Danny Clinch



A previously unreleased song by the late Mark Linkous (aka Sparklehorse), “It Will Never Stop,” has been shared. It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

Mark’s brother, Matt Linkous, began overseeing his Estate and archiving his recordings following his death in 2010. “It Will Never Stop” was found on one of the tapes.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt said. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.