News

All





Little Dragon Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Kenneth” Slugs of Love Due Out July 7 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Delali Ayivi



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have announced a new album, Slugs of Love, and have shared a new song from it, “Kenneth,” via an animated music video. Slugs of Love is due out July 7 via Ninja Tune and features Damon Albarn on one song. Unlimited Time Only directed the “Kenneth” video. Watch below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Little Dragon shared the album’s title track, “Slugs of Love,” in April via a music video. “Slugs of Love” was one of our Songs of the Week.

A press release says “Kenneth” is “a soulful, lo-fi tribute to a childhood friend.” The band collectively add: “It’s about friendship and love, and the dirt of getting caught in bitterness and taking the wrong turn mentally.”

Little Dragon is Erik Bodin (drums and percussion), Fredrik Wallin (bass), Håkan Wirenstarnd (keyboards), and Yukimi Nagano (vocals). Slugs of Love was recorded in their studio in Gothenburg. As well as Albarn, the album features Atlanta rapper JID on one song.

The band collectively had this to say about the album: “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang—sometimes hard sometimes gently—on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked… Together we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried, and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.”

Slugs of Love follows 2022’s Opening the Door EP, which featured the songs “Frisco” and “Stay,” and 2021’s Drifting Out EP, both released via Ninja Tune. The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out in 2021, also via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Slugs of Love Tracklist:

1. Amöban

2. Frisco

3. Slugs of Love

4. Disco Dangerous

5. Lily’s Call

6. Stay (feat. JID)

7. Gold

8. Kenneth

9. Glow (feat. Damon Albarn)

10. Tumbling Dice

11. Easy Falling

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.