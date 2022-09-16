News

Little Dragon Release New EP, Share New Single “Stay” (feat. JID) Opening the Door EP Out Today via Ninja Tune

Photography by Jacob Ekvall



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have released a new EP, Opening the Door, today via Ninja Tune. They have also shared a new single from the EP, “Stay,” a collaboration with Atlanta rapper JID. Listen to the new single and stream the new EP below.

In a press release, the band state: “We found out JID was a fan of our music and so started listening to his. The feeling quickly became mutual. His writing and singing is so sharp and creative we had to ask him to be on a track!” They add that the new single is about “showing your vulnerability and expressing your wishes to keep dreaming and growing with that person”

Upon announcement of the EP, the band shared the single “Frisco.”

Last December, Little Dragon released the EP Drifting Out via Ninja Tune.

The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out last year via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

