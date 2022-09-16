Little Dragon Release New EP, Share New Single “Stay” (feat. JID)
Opening the Door EP Out Today via Ninja Tune
Sep 16, 2022
Photography by Jacob Ekvall
Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have released a new EP, Opening the Door, today via Ninja Tune. They have also shared a new single from the EP, “Stay,” a collaboration with Atlanta rapper JID. Listen to the new single and stream the new EP below.
In a press release, the band state: “We found out JID was a fan of our music and so started listening to his. The feeling quickly became mutual. His writing and singing is so sharp and creative we had to ask him to be on a track!” They add that the new single is about “showing your vulnerability and expressing your wishes to keep dreaming and growing with that person”
Upon announcement of the EP, the band shared the single “Frisco.”
Last December, Little Dragon released the EP Drifting Out via Ninja Tune.
The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out last year via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Last Dinosaurs Shares New Single and Video for “Put Up With The Weather” (News) — Last Dinosaurs
- Suede – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Suede
- Little Dragon Release New EP, Share New Single “Stay” (feat. JID) (News) — Little Dragon
- Death Cab for Cutie - Watch Their Kimmel Performance, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Rave Review (News) — Death Cab for Cutie
- Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Video For New Single “Talking To Yourself” (News) — Carly Rae Jepsen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.