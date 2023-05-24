News

Little Dragon Share New Song “Gold” Slugs of Love Due Out July 7 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Delali Ayivi



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon are releasing a new album, Slugs of Love, on July 7 via Ninja Tune. Now they have shared its third single, “Gold.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Little Dragon collectively say that “Gold” is “a reflection on the riches that money can’t buy.”

Little Dragon shared the album’s title track, “Slugs of Love,” in April via a music video. “Slugs of Love” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in May, they shared its second single, “Kenneth,” via an animated music video. “Kenneth” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Little Dragon is Erik Bodin (drums and percussion), Fredrik Wallin (bass), Håkan Wirenstarnd (keyboards), and Yukimi Nagano (vocals). Slugs of Love was recorded in their studio in Gothenburg. The album features Damon Albarn on one song and Atlanta rapper JID on another.

The band collectively had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang—sometimes hard sometimes gently—on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked… Together we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried, and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.”

Slugs of Love follows 2022’s Opening the Door EP, which featured the songs “Frisco” and “Stay,” and 2021’s Drifting Out EP, both released via Ninja Tune. The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out in 2021, also via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Little Dragon Tour Dates:

July 13 - Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NYC

July 14 - Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NYC

Nov 09: Trädgår’n, Gothenburg, SE

Nov 10: Kägelbanan, Stockholm, SE

Nov 11: Vulkan, Oslo, NO

Nov 14: Amagar Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Nov 15: Astra, Berlin, DE

Nov 17: Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL

Nov 18: Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR

Nov 19: Botanique, Brussels, BE

Nov 21: Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 22: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Oct 01 - Portola Festival, San Francisco

