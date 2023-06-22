News

All





Little Dragon Share New Song “Tumbling Dice” and Announce North American Tour Dates Slugs of Love Due Out July 7 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Delali Ayivi



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon are releasing a new album, Slugs of Love, on July 7 via Ninja Tune. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Tumbling Dice,” and announced some new North American tour dates for this fall. Listen below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release says that “Tumbling Dice” is “a track that urges the listener to savor the time they have, to ‘cheers for this moment, for this life’ and a reminder to ‘celebrate every breath, we will be gone in a flash.’”

Little Dragon shared the album’s title track, “Slugs of Love,” in April via a music video. “Slugs of Love” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in May, they shared its second single, “Kenneth,” via an animated music video. “Kenneth” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gold.”

Little Dragon is Erik Bodin (drums and percussion), Fredrik Wallin (bass), Håkan Wirenstarnd (keyboards), and Yukimi Nagano (vocals). Slugs of Love was recorded in their studio in Gothenburg. The album features Damon Albarn on one song and Atlanta rapper JID on another.

The band collectively had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang—sometimes hard sometimes gently—on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked… Together we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried, and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.”

Slugs of Love follows 2022’s Opening the Door EP, which featured the songs “Frisco” and “Stay,” and 2021’s Drifting Out EP, both released via Ninja Tune. The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out in 2021, also via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Little Dragon Tour Dates:

July 13 - Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NYC

July 14 - Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NYC

September 27 - House of Blues, San Diego, CA

September 29 - Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

October 1 - Portola Festival, Pier 80, San Francisco, CA

October 3 - Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

October 4 - The Neptune, Seattle, WA

October 5 - Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

October 7 - Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

October 8 - Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

October 9 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

October 11 - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall, Boston, MA

October 12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

October 13 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

October 15 - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

October 16 - Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

November 9 - Trädgår’n, Gothenburg, SE

November 10 - Kägelbanan, Stockholm, SE

November 11 - Vulkan, Oslo, NO

November 14 - Amagar Bio, Copenhagen, DK

November 15 - Astra, Berlin, DE

November 17 - Maassilo, Rotterdam, NL

November 18 - Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR

November 19 - Botanique, Brussels, BE

November 21 - Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

November 22 - Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.