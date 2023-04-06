News

Little Dragon Share Video for New Song “Slugs of Love” New Single Out Now via Ninja Tune

Photography by Delali Ayivi



Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have shared a new song, “Slugs of Love,” via a music video. Right now it’s a standalone single on Ninja Tune. Unlimited Time Only directed the video. Watch it below.

In a press release Little Dragon say they imagine the song “being played by a bunch of youngsters with rubberboots in different sparkling colors.”

They add, somewhat cryptically: “Did you know that Leopard Slugs perform a very sensual and acrobatic dance, an exchange between two individuals carrying the same set of reproduction systems? Maybe we are all yearning for love and ecstasy, as we turn more sluggish and slimy trying to convey this urge.”

Cady Buche and Travis Barron of Unlimited Time Only had this to say about directing the video: “When we first heard ‘Slugs of Love’ it was very early in the morning and we were still in bed. The energy of it jolted us awake. We wanted to create a video that embodied that ‘I just gotta move!’ feeling. Dance like no one is watching—even when someone is. Visually we wanted to mash up classic pop art aesthetics with ’90s fisheye style music videos, and then stretch that combination to its absolute limit. The video would be nothing without the energy Little Dragon brought to the set. They came open hearted and brought their own moves to the table.”

“Slugs of Love” follows 2022’s Opening the Door EP, which featured the songs “Frisco” and “Stay,” and 2021’s Drifting Out EP, both released via Ninja Tune.

The band’s most recent album, New Me, Same Us, came out in 2021, also via Ninja Tune. Later on, they released a new version of the album’s “The Other Lover” featuring Moses Sumney, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

