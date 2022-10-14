Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost”
First Single From Forthcoming Album
Oct 14, 2022
Photography by qlick
R&B singer/producer Liv.e has shared a self-directed video for her new single “Ghost.” It is the first single from her forthcoming album. View below.
In a press release, Liv.e states: “The concept for the visuals mirrors the energy of the song and my mind state when I wrote it. ‘Ghost’ was made in observation of myself going through the stages of grief after a major loss.”
Liv.e’s debut album, Couldn’t Wait To Tell You, came out in 2020 via In Real Life.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Skullcrusher - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Skullcrusher
- Regressive Left on Their Debut “On the Wrong Side of History” EP (Interview) — Regressive Left
- Wild Pink - Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (News) — Wild Pink
- Plains (Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson) - Stream the Debut Album and Read Our Review of It (News) — Plains, Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson
- Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost” (News) — Liv.e
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.