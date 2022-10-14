 Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 14th, 2022  
Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost”

First Single From Forthcoming Album

Oct 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by qlick
R&B singer/producer Liv.e has shared a self-directed video for her new single “Ghost.” It is the first single from her forthcoming album. View below.

In a press release, Liv.e states: “The concept for the visuals mirrors the energy of the song and my mind state when I wrote it. ‘Ghost’ was made in observation of myself going through the stages of grief after a major loss.”

Liv.e’s debut album, Couldn’t Wait To Tell You, came out in 2020 via In Real Life.

