Liv.e Shares Video For New Single “Ghost” First Single From Forthcoming Album

Photography by qlick



R&B singer/producer Liv.e has shared a self-directed video for her new single “Ghost.” It is the first single from her forthcoming album. View below.

In a press release, Liv.e states: “The concept for the visuals mirrors the energy of the song and my mind state when I wrote it. ‘Ghost’ was made in observation of myself going through the stages of grief after a major loss.”

Liv.e’s debut album, Couldn’t Wait To Tell You, came out in 2020 via In Real Life.

