Living Hour Share Video for New Single “Middle Name”
Someday Is Today Due Out This Friday via Kanine
Aug 30, 2022
Photography by Adam Kelly
Canadian band Living Hour have shared a video for their new single, “Middle Name.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Someday Is Today, which will be out this Friday (September 2) via Kanine. View the Eric Peterson-directed video below.
In a press release, lead singer Sam Sarty states that “Middle Name” is about “getting stuck with yourself, forever, like an assigned middle name, or DNA. Some of it’s already built in, but mostly you’ll be walking around as you, doing dishes, meeting people, untangling what it means, being busy being busy.
“It’s about the false idea that you find clarity about yourself through making someone else happier—but truth is not there and the feeling is sharp and feels good deep down, because it’s growing pain! It’s learning! And the connection to self only gets Bigger, Stronger, Smiling. That pesky middle name, that pesky always-togetherness with You, something to laugh about, something to rest in, something to remember and move around in like a sweater. You, always it’s you!”
Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the album track “Feelings Meeting,” featuring Jay Som. They later shared the album tracks “No Body,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Miss Miss Miss.”
