Liz Phair Shares “Miss Lucy,” An Unreleased Outtake from “Exile in Guyville”
The Album Came Out 30 Years Ago Today; Vinyl Reissue and 30th Anniversary Tour Dates This Fall
Liz Phair has shared a long-lost studio outtake, “Miss Lucy,” which was recorded during the making of her 1993-released debut album, Exile in Guyville, which came out 30 years ago today. Matador will reissue Exile in Guyville this fall on a 2xLP limited edition purple vinyl. Phair will also be embarking on some fall tour dates where she’s performing the album in its entirety. Listen to ”Miss Lucy” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.
The release of the original Exile in Guyville was groundbreaking upon its arrival, earning Phair the title of a feminist icon and making Pitchfork’s “Best 150 Albums of the 1990s” and Rolling Stone’s “Best 500 Albums of All Time.” In 2018, Matador reissued Exile in Guyville and released a box set titled Girly-Sound to Guyville, a collection of the earliest Phair works that were self-released on cassette.
Phair’s last album was her 2021 LP, Soberish, also produced by long-time collaborator Brad Wood.
Liz Phair “Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary” Tour Dates:
Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple - Cathedral Theatre
Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
All dates w/ Blondshell opening.
