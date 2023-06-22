News

Liz Phair Shares “Miss Lucy,” An Unreleased Outtake from “Exile in Guyville” The Album Came Out 30 Years Ago Today; Vinyl Reissue and 30th Anniversary Tour Dates This Fall





Liz Phair has shared a long-lost studio outtake, “Miss Lucy,” which was recorded during the making of her 1993-released debut album, Exile in Guyville, which came out 30 years ago today. Matador will reissue Exile in Guyville this fall on a 2xLP limited edition purple vinyl. Phair will also be embarking on some fall tour dates where she’s performing the album in its entirety. Listen to ”Miss Lucy” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

The release of the original Exile in Guyville was groundbreaking upon its arrival, earning Phair the title of a feminist icon and making Pitchfork’s “Best 150 Albums of the 1990s” and Rolling Stone’s “Best 500 Albums of All Time.” In 2018, Matador reissued Exile in Guyville and released a box set titled Girly-Sound to Guyville, a collection of the earliest Phair works that were self-released on cassette.

Phair’s last album was her 2021 LP, Soberish, also produced by long-time collaborator Brad Wood.

Liz Phair “Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary” Tour Dates:

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple - Cathedral Theatre

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre



All dates w/ Blondshell opening.

