Local Natives Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For New Song “NYE” Time Will Wait For No One Due Out July 7 via Loma Vista

Photography by Christina Choi



Local Natives have announced a new album, Time Will Wait For No One, and shared a new song from it, “NYE,” via an amusing music video. They have also announced some new tour dates. Time Will Wait For No One is due out July 7 via Loma Vista. Jonathan Chu directed the “NYE” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Time Will Wait For No One includes three singles the band shared last year: “Just Before the Morning,” “Desert Snow,” and “Hourglass.” “Desert Snow” was one of our Songs of the Week.

For the album the band worked with three producers—John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist), and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives)—recording at various studios around Los Angeles.

Of the album the band said the band collectively had this to say about the album in a press release: “Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme. There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, and we didn’t know if it would be our last. As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse. Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.”

Whenever one of the members of Local Natives get married, the rest of the members become their wedding band. During the wedding of the band’s Ryan Hahn, he got to watch the rest of the band perform without him for the first time, as they covered some of his favorite songs (including one by The Strokes). That inspired the new single.

Hahn further explians: “I was so psyched watching the guys play this from the audience, something I’d never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, and ‘NYE’ was born.”

The rest of Local Natives’ lineup is Taylor Rice, Kelcey Ayer, Matt Frazier, and Nik Ewing.

Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020. Their most recent album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista.

Time Will Wait For No One Tracklist:

01 Time Will Wait for No One

02 Just Before the Morning

03 Empty Mansions

04 Desert Snow

05 Paper Lanterns

06 Featherweight

07 Hourglass

08 Ava

09 NYE

10 Paradise

Local Natives Tour Dates:

August 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 18, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

August 19, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater^

August 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre^

August 22, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

August 24, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 25, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 26, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE^

August 27, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall^

August 29, 2023 - New York, NY - Pier 17^

September 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

September 9, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

September 11, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

September 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

September 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

September 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

September 17, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom*

September 19, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

September 21, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

September 22, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

September 23, 2023 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm*

September 25, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre*

September 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

September 27, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge*

September 28, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

September 30, 2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*

^ w/ Annika Bennett

* w/ Halfnoise

