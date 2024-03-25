 Local Natives Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “April” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 25th, 2024  
Subscribe

Local Natives Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “April”

But I’ll Wait For You Due Out April 19 via Loma Vista

Mar 25, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Elizabeth Miranda
Bookmark and Share


Local Natives have announced a new album, But I’ll Wait For You, and shared its first single, “April,” via a music video. But I’ll Wait For You is due out April 19 via Loma Vista. Watch the “April” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

But I’ll Wait For You is the quick follow-up and companion album to 2023’s Time Will Wait For No One.

The band collectively had this to say about the album in a press release: But I’ll Wait For You is the companion piece to our 2023 release, Time Will Wait For No One. Maybe not an answer to a question but an exhale to an inhale. There is so little that’s in our control but among all this chaos, we can choose to be there for each other.”

Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020, which followed their 2019 LP, Violet Street.

But I’ll Wait For You Tracklist:

1. Alpharetta
2. Throw it in the Fire
3. Neon Memory
4. Camera Shy
5. As Soon As You Arrive
6. Ending Credits
7. Raincoat
8. April
9. Walk Before You Run
10. But I’ll Wait For You

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent