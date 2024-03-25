News

All





Local Natives Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “April” But I’ll Wait For You Due Out April 19 via Loma Vista

Photography by Elizabeth Miranda



Local Natives have announced a new album, But I’ll Wait For You, and shared its first single, “April,” via a music video. But I’ll Wait For You is due out April 19 via Loma Vista. Watch the “April” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

But I’ll Wait For You is the quick follow-up and companion album to 2023’s Time Will Wait For No One.

The band collectively had this to say about the album in a press release: “But I’ll Wait For You is the companion piece to our 2023 release, Time Will Wait For No One. Maybe not an answer to a question but an exhale to an inhale. There is so little that’s in our control but among all this chaos, we can choose to be there for each other.”

Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020, which followed their 2019 LP, Violet Street.

But I’ll Wait For You Tracklist:

1. Alpharetta

2. Throw it in the Fire

3. Neon Memory

4. Camera Shy

5. As Soon As You Arrive

6. Ending Credits

7. Raincoat

8. April

9. Walk Before You Run

10. But I’ll Wait For You

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.