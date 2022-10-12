Local Natives Share Video For New Single “Just Before the Morning”
Out Now via Loma Vista
Oct 12, 2022
Photography by Zac Farro
Local Natives have shared a video for their new single, “Just Before the Morning.” It is out now via Loma Vista. View below.
In a press release, the band states: “‘Just Before The Morning’ came from a burst of creativity after we finally reconnected in the studio. The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the many ways in which we begin again.”
In July, Local Natives shared the singles “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” “Desert Snow” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020. Their most recent album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista.
