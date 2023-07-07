News

All





Local Natives – Stream the New Album “Time Will Wait For No One” The Album is Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Zac Farro



Local Natives have released a new album, Time Will Wait For No One, today via Loma Vista. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Stream it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.



Local Natives’ lineup is Ryan Hahn, Taylor Rice, Kelcey Ayer, Matt Frazier, and Nik Ewing.



Time Will Wait For No One includes three singles the band shared last year: “Just Before the Morning,” “Desert Snow,”and “Hourglass.” “Desert Snow” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared another single from it, “NYE,” via an amusing music video, and announced some tour dates. “NYE” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they announced some in-store performances at three Southern California record stores and shared a live performance video for “NYE.” Then they shared another song from it, “Paradise,” via a music video.



For the album the band worked with three producers—John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Death Cab For Cutie, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten), Michael Harris (Lana Del Rey, Feist), and Danny Reisch (Sun June, Other Lives)—recording at various studios around Los Angeles.



The band collectively had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme. There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, and we didn’t know if it would be our last. As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse. Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.”



Local Natives released an EP, Sour Lemon, in 2020. Their last album was Violet Street, which was released in 2019 on Loma Vista.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=“https://localnativesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/time-will-wait-for-no-one”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Time Will Wait For No One by Local Natives&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Local Natives SoCal In-Store Tour Dates:



July 11, 2023 - Hollywood, CA - Amoeba

July 12 - Long Beach, CA - Fingerprints

July 15 - Encinitas, CA - Lou’s Records



Local Natives Tour Dates:





August 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 2, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 18, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

August 19, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater^

August 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre^

August 22, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

August 24, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 25, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

August 26, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE^

August 27, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall^

August 29, 2023 - New York, NY - Pier 17^

September 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

September 9, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

September 11, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

September 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

September 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

September 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

September 17, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom*

September 19, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

September 21, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

September 22, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

September 23, 2023 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm*

September 25, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre*

September 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*

September 27, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge*

September 28, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

September 30, 2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*



^ w/ Annika Bennett

* w/ Halfnoise



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.