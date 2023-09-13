News

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee Share “Ghosted At Home” (Feat. Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie) Los Angeles Due Out Nov 3 via Play It Again Sam

Photography by Pat Martin



Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees), and producer/musician Jacknife Lee have all teamed up to release a debut album together, Los Angeles, on Nov 3 via Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared another song from it, “Ghosted At Home,” which features guest vocals from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie. It was shared via a black & white music video directed by Julian Gabriel Bendaña. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Los Angeles also features an array of other notable guest stars, including: James Murphy (LCD Soundsystem), The Edge (U2), Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse), Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Arrow de Wilde (Starcrawler), Mark Bowen (IDLES), and others.

Tolhurst had this to say about the new song in a press release: “The first sound you hear on ‘Ghosted at Home’ is also the first recording we made together in the sacred area of Yosemite. With it, we attached all our hopes and expectations for the music we were making. It seemed appropriate that the first instrument we played in the forest for our record was also the most ancient—a drum.”

Lee adds: “We were aiming for a sense of claustrophobia that Bobby skilfully picked up on.”

Budgie also had this to say about working with Gillespie: “In life it is rare to hear someone telling their story and for us to recognize it as our own. It is rarer still when that story relates to a complex, dangerous and psychologically damaging relationship. To induce this feeling of empathy is perhaps the gift and skill of a great lyricist and writer. Bobby Gillespie is one of those writers.”

Previously Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee shared the album’s title track, “Los Angeles,” which features James Murphy. It’s also below.

Tolhurst is also releasing a book, GOTH: A History, on September 26 in the U.S. via Hachette Books. He was a founding member of The Cure, but left the band in 1989.

Los Angeles Tracklist:

1. This Is What It Is (To Be Free) [with Bobby Gillespie]

2. Los Angeles [with James Murphy]

3. Uh Oh [with Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen (IDLES)]

4. Ghosted At Home [with Bobby Gillespie]

5. Train With No Station [with The Edge]

6. Bodies [with Lonnie Holley and Mary Lattimore]

7. Everything And Nothing

8. Travel Channel [with Pan Amsterdam]

9. Country of the Blind [with Bobby Gillespie]

10. The Past (Being Eaten)

11. We Got To Move [with Isaac Brock]

12. Noche Oscura [with The Edge]

13. Skins [with James Murphy]

