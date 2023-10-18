News

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee Share “We Got to Move” (Feat. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock) Los Angeles Due Out Nov 3 via Play It Again Sam; Fred Armisen is Also in the Song’s Video

Photography by Pat Martin



Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Budgie (formerly of Siouxsie and the Banshees), and producer/musician Jacknife Lee have all teamed up to release a debut album together, Los Angeles, on Nov 3 via Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared another song from it, “We Got to Move,” which features guest vocals from Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock. It was shared via a music video also featuring Fred Armisen. Daniel Rashid directed the video. Watch it below.

Budgie had this to say about the new single in a press release: “This is one of the more existential tracks on Los Angeles. It’s an homage to Philip Glass, Ron Fricke and Godfrey Reggio’s Koyaanisqatsi, with words by Isaac Brock.”

Jacknife Lee says: “Isaac is one of the most unique voices that we have. He’s brilliant. He gave us this weird, anxious, beautiful rush of a song. To pump up the duality within the song my daughters and I came up with a chorus that made us giddy with its ridiculousness. The song is absurd. The sound is absurd. And it’s about bugs.”

Tolhurst adds: “Where else do you get strings, DAF synths and Bhangra-Punjabi style percussion? Plus you get Isaac Brock and Jacknife and his daughters singing up a beautiful storm of a track.”

Of the song’s video, Budgie says: “The video has me and Lol as Clockwork Orange Droogs drumming on a Cadillac, while Fred Armisen takes a sledgehammer to a WC.”

Armisen adds: “I loved being a part of this. I feel very lucky that I got to work with Budgie and Lol… It gave me a feeling of ‘drummers unite!’”

Previously Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee shared the album’s title track, “Los Angeles,” which features James Murphy. Then they shared “Ghosted At Home,” which features guest vocals from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Los Angeles also features an array of other notable guest stars, including: The Edge (U2), Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Arrow de Wilde (Starcrawler), Mark Bowen (IDLES), and others.

Tolhurst also recently released a book, GOTH: A History, in the U.S. via Hachette Books. He was a founding member of The Cure, but left the band in 1989.

