Lonnie Holley Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Oh Me, Oh My” (Feat. Michael Stipe) Oh Me Oh My Due Out March 10 via Jagjaguwar; Album Also Features Sharon Van Etten and Bon Iver

Photography by David Raccuglia



Lonnie Holley has announced a new album, Oh Me Oh My, and shared its first single, near title track “Oh Me, Oh My,” which features Michael Stipe. The album also features Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver, and others. Oh Me Oh My is due out March 10 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “Oh Me, Oh My” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Holley worked with producer Jacknife Lee (The Cure, REM, Modest Mouse) on the album.

Holley had this to say about the album in a press release: “My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me, and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about. When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself.”

In 2021, Holley released Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, a collaboration with singer/producer Matthew E. White, via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar. In 2020, Holley released the Richard Swift-produced EP, National Freedom. In 2018, Holley released the solo album MITH.

Oh Me Oh My Tracklist:

1. Testing

2. I Am a Part of the Wonder (with Moor Mother)

3. Oh Me, Oh My (with Michael Stipe)

4. Earth Will Be There (with Moor Mother)

5. Mount Meigs

6. Better Get That Crop In Soon

7. Kindness Will Follow Your Tears (with Bon Iver)

8. None of Us Have But a Little While (with Sharon Van Etten)

9. If We Get Lost They Will Find Us (with Rokia Koné)

10. I Can’t Hush

11. Future Children

