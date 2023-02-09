News

All





Lonnie Holley Shares New Song “I Am a Part of the Wonder” (Feat Moor Mother) Oh Me Oh My Due Out March 10 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by David Raccuglia



Lonnie Holley is releasing a new album, Oh Me Oh My, on March 10 via Jagjaguwar. Now he has shared the album’s second single, “I Am a Part of the Wonder,” which features Moor Mother. Listen below.

Holley worked with producer Jacknife Lee (The Cure, REM, Modest Mouse) on the album. Holley wrote “I Am a Part of the Wonder” alongside Camae Ayewa and Lee and the song also features Lee on percussion, drums, bass, marimba, kalimba, vocals, keyboards, and synthesizer programming.

Previously Holley shared the album’s first single, near title track “Oh Me, Oh My,” which features Michael Stipe and was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver, and others.

Holley had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me, and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about. When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself.”

In 2021, Holley released Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, a collaboration with singer/producer Matthew E. White, via Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar. In 2020, Holley released the Richard Swift-produced EP, National Freedom. In 2018, Holley released the solo album MITH.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.